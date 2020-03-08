Chicago Equity Partners LLC Makes New $279,000 Investment in Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 18,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $140,000. Martin Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on HOPE. ValuEngine raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Hope Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of HOPE opened at $11.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.24. Hope Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $11.27 and a 1-year high of $15.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.52.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 23.29%. The company had revenue of $126.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp Inc will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.48%.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.