Chicago Equity Partners LLC Sells 106,365 Shares of Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) by 41.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 106,365 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Valhi were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Valhi by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,304,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 77,299 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Valhi by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 419,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 66,331 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Valhi by 862.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 18,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Valhi by 103.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 15,169 shares in the last quarter. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Valhi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Valhi stock opened at $1.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average of $1.84. Valhi, Inc. has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The company has a market cap of $461.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 3.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th.

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses worldwide. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

