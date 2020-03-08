Chicago Equity Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 1,142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MLI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Boenning Scattergood raised Mueller Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

Shares of Mueller Industries stock opened at $27.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.16. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.19 and a 52 week high of $34.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.25.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $543.84 million during the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 19.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.26%.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

