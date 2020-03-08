Chicago Equity Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC reduced its stake in Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,495 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,700 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Airgain were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Airgain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airgain during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Airgain in the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Airgain by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 30,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Investment Services of America LLC acquired a new position in Airgain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $432,000. 49.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Airgain alerts:

In related news, Director James K. Sims acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.89 per share, with a total value of $39,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. B. Riley raised Airgain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Cowen lowered their price target on Airgain from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. William Blair cut Airgain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Airgain stock opened at $7.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.39. Airgain Inc has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $17.25. The company has a market capitalization of $76.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.30 and a beta of 1.90.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. Its products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.