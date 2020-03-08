Chicago Equity Partners LLC Sells 22,390 Shares of Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) by 63.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,390 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Tredegar were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Tredegar by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 10,780 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Tredegar by 407.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 208,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,659,000 after buying an additional 167,397 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Tredegar by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 10,359 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TG opened at $16.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.27. Tredegar Co. has a twelve month low of $14.89 and a twelve month high of $23.48. The company has a market capitalization of $557.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tredegar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Tredegar Profile

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polyethylene (PE) plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions worldwide. It operates through PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films, and Aluminum Extrusions segments. The PE Films segment offers personal care materials, such as apertured films and laminate materials for use in feminine hygiene products, baby diapers, and adult incontinence products under the ComfortAire, ComfortFeel, and FreshFeel brands; elastic materials for use as components for baby diapers, adult incontinence products, and feminine hygiene products under the ExtraFlex and FlexAire brands; and three-dimensional apertured film transfer layers for baby diapers and adult incontinence products under the AquiSoft, AquiDry, and AquiDry Plus brands.

