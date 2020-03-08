CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Stock Holdings Lowered by Chicago Equity Partners LLC

Chicago Equity Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) by 36.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,800 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of CECO Environmental worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 8.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 5.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 168,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 4.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 209,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 9,621 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CECE opened at $6.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.55 and its 200-day moving average is $7.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $237.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.98. CECO Environmental Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.42 and a fifty-two week high of $9.84.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $89.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.02 million. Equities research analysts expect that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CECE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

CECO Environmental Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Environmental Solutions, and Fluid Handling and Filtration Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

