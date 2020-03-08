Chicago Equity Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Kohl’s by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,601,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,133,000 after purchasing an additional 88,654 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 9,369.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,181,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,991,000 after buying an additional 5,126,659 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 3,107,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,340,000 after buying an additional 319,640 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,282,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,329,000 after buying an additional 28,207 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 9.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,235,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,374,000 after acquiring an additional 110,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter Boneparth bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Kohl’s from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Kohl’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Wedbush lowered their price target on Kohl’s from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Kohl’s from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.56.

NYSE KSS opened at $34.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.21. Kohl’s Co. has a 1-year low of $32.88 and a 1-year high of $75.91.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a $0.704 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This is a boost from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.14%.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

