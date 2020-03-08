Chicago Equity Partners LLC Lowers Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC reduced its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 72.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,045 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in ResMed by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 192,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,865,000 after acquiring an additional 37,778 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at $602,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in ResMed by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 41,421 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,419,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in ResMed in the 4th quarter worth $2,805,000. 66.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RMD opened at $166.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a PE ratio of 52.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $167.28 and its 200 day moving average is $149.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.60. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.81 and a fifty-two week high of $177.99.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.20. ResMed had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The business had revenue of $736.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

RMD has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp initiated coverage on ResMed in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on ResMed in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, CLSA assumed coverage on ResMed in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.25.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.71, for a total transaction of $386,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,813,063.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 4,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.37, for a total value of $769,471.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,969,148.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,436 shares of company stock worth $4,972,153 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

