Barclays PLC Reduces Stake in Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI)

Barclays PLC lowered its position in Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) by 68.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 163,574 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 356.5% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,059 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 380.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 188.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,278 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 448.5% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares during the last quarter.

Triumph Group stock opened at $16.15 on Friday. Triumph Group Inc has a 12 month low of $15.30 and a 12 month high of $29.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.66. The firm has a market cap of $841.51 million, a PE ratio of -5.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.65.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a negative return on equity of 26.30%. The firm had revenue of $704.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Triumph Group Inc will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Triumph Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.43%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

