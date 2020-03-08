Barclays PLC Purchases 6,906 Shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) by 49.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,906 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.14% of Tompkins Financial worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMP. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 409,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 165,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,151,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,279,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

Tompkins Financial stock opened at $80.43 on Friday. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $72.73 and a 1-year high of $93.66.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $71.21 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%.

About Tompkins Financial

Tompkins Financial Corporation operates as a community-based financial services company that provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

