Barclays PLC Increases Stock Position in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 44,665 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.21% of Franklin Street Properties worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Franklin Street Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. First American Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the third quarter worth about $148,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Brian N. Hansen acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.91 per share, for a total transaction of $34,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,141.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of FSP opened at $7.42 on Friday. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $8.97.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $69.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.44 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FSP shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down from $9.50) on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Franklin Street Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.85.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

