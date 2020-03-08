Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in shares of Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,735 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.13% of Shutterstock worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Shutterstock in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,616,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Shutterstock by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Shutterstock by 284.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 157,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after acquiring an additional 116,146 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Shutterstock by 4.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Shutterstock by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the period. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SSTK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Shutterstock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th.

Shares of NYSE:SSTK opened at $38.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 67.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.17. Shutterstock Inc has a 1 year low of $33.26 and a 1 year high of $48.34.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). Shutterstock had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $166.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Shutterstock Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is presently 91.89%.

Shutterstock, Inc provides digital content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services that include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery.

