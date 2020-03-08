Barclays PLC Raises Position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 37.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.08% of Inter Parfums worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. 54.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 3,800 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total transaction of $283,480.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Philippe Benacin sold 3,184 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total transaction of $230,871.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,871.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,784 shares of company stock worth $1,486,876 in the last ninety days. 44.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on IPAR. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $82.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Inter Parfums presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $56.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.11. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a one year low of $52.44 and a one year high of $81.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.00.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $177.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.45 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.47%.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

