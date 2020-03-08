iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Forward Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $666,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 182.9% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,982,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC now owns 451,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $164.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.53. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $151.66 and a 12-month high of $188.47.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

