Barclays PLC Sells 8,322 Shares of Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Barclays PLC cut its position in shares of Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,322 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.08% of Newmark Group worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,113,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,625,000 after acquiring an additional 85,252 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,051,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,054,000 after acquiring an additional 99,527 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,648,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,937,000 after purchasing an additional 81,018 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,211,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,300,000 after purchasing an additional 95,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,096,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,933,000 after purchasing an additional 141,801 shares in the last quarter. 58.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NMRK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Newmark Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Newmark Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.97.

Shares of Newmark Group stock opened at $8.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.13. Newmark Group Inc has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $13.85.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $632.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.84 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Newmark Group Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.69%.

Newmark Group Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

