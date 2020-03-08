Barclays PLC Boosts Stake in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 85.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,682 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 62,134 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.10% of Capitol Federal Financial worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 7.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,931 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 9.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 213,688 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 17,577 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 244,638 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,371,000 after buying an additional 42,685 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,307 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 9,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,026,250 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $41,702,000 after buying an additional 347,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CFFN. ValuEngine raised shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFFN opened at $12.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.21 and a 200 day moving average of $13.75. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.57.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $54.20 million during the quarter. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 26.41%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

