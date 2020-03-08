Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,140 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.16% of Varex Imaging worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VREX. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the fourth quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Varex Imaging stock opened at $23.59 on Friday. Varex Imaging Corp has a 1-year low of $22.67 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $943.25 million, a PE ratio of 73.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.77.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07). Varex Imaging had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $200.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.81 million. On average, research analysts expect that Varex Imaging Corp will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Erich R. Reinhardt sold 15,074 shares of Varex Imaging stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $390,567.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,340.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian W. Giambattista sold 1,553 shares of Varex Imaging stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $39,275.37. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,203 shares in the company, valued at $30,423.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Varex Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.25.

Varex Imaging Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

