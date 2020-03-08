Barclays PLC Purchases 2,709 Shares of GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in GCI Liberty were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLIBA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GCI Liberty by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,919,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,383,000 after purchasing an additional 154,167 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GCI Liberty by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,266,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,414,000 after purchasing an additional 71,690 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GCI Liberty by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,949,000 after purchasing an additional 206,080 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in GCI Liberty in the 4th quarter worth about $85,001,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in GCI Liberty by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 571,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,489,000 after buying an additional 18,788 shares in the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $3,592,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 867,218 shares in the company, valued at $62,309,613.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLIBA opened at $69.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. GCI Liberty Inc has a one year low of $52.20 and a one year high of $79.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.06 and a 200 day moving average of $69.04.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $6.99. The company had revenue of $232.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.00 million. GCI Liberty had a negative return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 216.68%. Analysts expect that GCI Liberty Inc will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on GLIBA. B. Riley lifted their price objective on GCI Liberty from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of GCI Liberty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GCI Liberty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of GCI Liberty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of GCI Liberty from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. GCI Liberty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.17.

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

