Barclays PLC Raises Stock Position in Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) by 62.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 130,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,204 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Zuora were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Zuora by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 297,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 43,972 shares during the last quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zuora by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 4,087 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Zuora by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,200,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,198,000 after buying an additional 40,424 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Zuora by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 565,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,106,000 after buying an additional 17,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG grew its stake in Zuora by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 202,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after buying an additional 55,766 shares during the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ZUO opened at $11.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 1.70. Zuora Inc has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $24.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.84.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.26% and a negative net margin of 29.77%. The firm had revenue of $71.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Zuora Inc will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. First Analysis began coverage on Zuora in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zuora in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

In other news, Director Jason Pressman sold 9,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $142,044.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 45,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $677,379.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 105,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,550,269.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,537 shares of company stock worth $842,766. 26.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

