Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 23,630 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.09% of Ladder Capital worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ladder Capital by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,342,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,056,000 after purchasing an additional 65,520 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,270,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,916,000 after buying an additional 251,635 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 1,196.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 891,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,352,000 after purchasing an additional 822,407 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 818,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,774,000 after purchasing an additional 25,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 540,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,757,000 after purchasing an additional 69,531 shares during the last quarter. 52.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LADR opened at $15.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 51.60, a quick ratio of 77.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.51. Ladder Capital Corp has a 12-month low of $13.83 and a 12-month high of $18.97.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $86.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ladder Capital Corp will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.79%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LADR shares. Deutsche Bank raised Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Ladder Capital in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.10 price target on the stock.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

