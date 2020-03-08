Barclays PLC Has $1.95 Million Holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,805 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.19% of Photronics worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Photronics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,322,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,595,000 after acquiring an additional 68,934 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Photronics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 746,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 629,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,924,000 after buying an additional 327,835 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 5.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 537,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,851,000 after buying an additional 28,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 22.9% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 433,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after buying an additional 80,789 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAB opened at $12.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $857.53 million, a PE ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.67. Photronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $16.75.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $159.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.50 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Photronics news, Director Joseph A. Fiorita, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total transaction of $36,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,938,534. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kang Jyh Lee sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total transaction of $93,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,795,578.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,793 shares of company stock valued at $1,672,389 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Photronics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Photronics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

