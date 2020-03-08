Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Position Boosted by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 53.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 10,433 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.06% of Cohen & Steers worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Cohen & Steers by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 690 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. bought a new position in Cohen & Steers in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Cohen & Steers in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in Cohen & Steers in the 4th quarter valued at about $324,000. 47.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CNS opened at $64.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.48. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $78.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 51.05% and a net margin of 33.07%. The business had revenue of $109.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.70%.

CNS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Cohen & Steers in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

