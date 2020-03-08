Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reduced its position in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,926 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Core-Mark were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CORE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 153.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 20,147 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Core-Mark by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,047,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,915,000 after acquiring an additional 56,269 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Core-Mark by 2.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Core-Mark by 185.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 113,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 73,518 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of Core-Mark by 7.8% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 121,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CORE. ValuEngine raised Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens upped their price target on Core-Mark from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Core-Mark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

NASDAQ:CORE opened at $27.07 on Friday. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.14 and a fifty-two week high of $40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 0.77.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Core-Mark’s payout ratio is currently 28.40%.

In other Core-Mark news, CFO Christopher M. Miller sold 3,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total transaction of $90,091.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,756.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

