America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reduced its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,025 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.26% of America’s Car-Mart worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRMT. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the third quarter worth approximately $6,419,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the third quarter worth approximately $3,484,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the third quarter worth approximately $1,302,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in America’s Car-Mart by 3.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRMT. Zacks Investment Research lifted their target price on America’s Car-Mart to $113.25 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Stephens lifted their price target on America’s Car-Mart from $105.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised America’s Car-Mart from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on America’s Car-Mart from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRMT opened at $97.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.40 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The company has a market cap of $665.04 million, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.93.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $186.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.97 million. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 7.80%. America’s Car-Mart’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of February 26, 2019, it operated 144 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.