Barclays PLC Buys 13,183 Shares of Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,183 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.07% of Cactus worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cactus by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,135,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,982,000 after purchasing an additional 64,308 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Cactus by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 425,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,591,000 after buying an additional 10,450 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Cactus by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 374,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,869,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cactus by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,569,000 after buying an additional 78,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,115,000. 64.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WHD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Cactus from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Cactus from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised Cactus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cactus in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

NYSE:WHD opened at $22.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.81. Cactus Inc has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $40.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.16.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Cactus had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $140.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.63 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cactus Inc will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.35%.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

