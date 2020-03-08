Mackay Shields LLC Sells 2,194 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its position in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,194 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 11.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,967,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $821,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,262 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Lamb Weston by 547.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 366,653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,543,000 after purchasing an additional 310,019 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Lamb Weston by 3,031.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 244,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,762,000 after purchasing an additional 236,456 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 550,863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,391,000 after buying an additional 232,400 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,759,808 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $581,546,000 after buying an additional 201,139 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.07, for a total value of $552,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Mcnutt sold 8,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $793,075.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,390,923.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,789 over the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $92.00 in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.86.

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $83.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $58.83 and a 12-month high of $96.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.30.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.10. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 869.30% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

