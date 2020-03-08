Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its position in Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) by 52.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 35,400 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Meritage Homes worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTH. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

In related news, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,761,305. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP C Timothy White sold 13,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $925,953.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,988.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,826 shares of company stock valued at $5,534,778. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MTH shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded Meritage Homes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.93.

Shares of MTH opened at $67.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.83. Meritage Homes Corp has a 1-year low of $40.99 and a 1-year high of $76.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Meritage Homes Corp will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.