Mackay Shields LLC Purchases 106,209 Shares of ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT)

Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT) by 78.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 242,113 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after buying an additional 106,209 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in ADT were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ADT by 8.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,310,568 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $8,375,000 after purchasing an additional 97,268 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ADT by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,418 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 10,692 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in ADT during the 3rd quarter worth $2,268,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in ADT during the third quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in ADT by 11.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 536,637 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 53,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

ADT stock opened at $5.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. ADT Inc has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $9.70.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The security and automation business reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. ADT had a negative net margin of 8.27% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ADT Inc will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADT. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ADT from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine cut ADT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Barclays lowered ADT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet cut ADT from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Imperial Capital raised their target price on shares of ADT from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.61.

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

