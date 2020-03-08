Mackay Shields LLC Sells 3,557 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2020

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,557 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.07% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $309,000. BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 7.3% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 19,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 31.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 6,196 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 36.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 278,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 74,224 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 22.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 376,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after purchasing an additional 69,160 shares during the period.

BDN stock opened at $14.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.32, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $13.09 and a 12-month high of $16.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.17.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.28). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.96% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.92.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

