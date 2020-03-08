Mackay Shields LLC Acquires 67,200 Shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 129.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,200 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.32% of AngioDynamics worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 3,887.0% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,974 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in AngioDynamics by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,038 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,814 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in AngioDynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in AngioDynamics by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 38.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,685 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

ANGO opened at $11.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $425.55 million, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.47. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.08 and a 52 week high of $25.48.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. AngioDynamics had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $70.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

