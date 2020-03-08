Mackay Shields LLC Sells 1,225 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,016 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEC. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 62,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,583,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,576,085 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $510,212,000 after acquiring an additional 251,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $94.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a 12 month low of $55.17 and a 12 month high of $98.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.25. The stock has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35.

JEC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen started coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Jacobs Engineering Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.11.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.