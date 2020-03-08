Mackay Shields LLC Acquires 13,100 Shares of SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC)

Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) by 54.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in SPX were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPXC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SPX by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,435,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,517,000 after purchasing an additional 173,894 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of SPX by 19.3% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 38,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 6,168 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of SPX by 43.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 28,782 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in SPX by 1.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in SPX by 10.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 112,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 10,634 shares in the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brian G. Mason sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $1,273,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPXC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SPX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Vertical Research downgraded shares of SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of SPX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of SPX from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Shares of SPXC opened at $43.53 on Friday. SPX Corp has a twelve month low of $29.59 and a twelve month high of $53.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.65 and a 200 day moving average of $45.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. SPX had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $444.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SPX Corp will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

