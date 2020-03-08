Mackay Shields LLC Sells 18,500 Shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 63.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,500 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAFM. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 170.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 181,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,425,000 after purchasing an additional 114,228 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 554.1% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 79,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,062,000 after buying an additional 67,600 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 359,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,777,000 after buying an additional 58,097 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the fourth quarter valued at $9,463,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 81.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,703,000 after acquiring an additional 40,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sanderson Farms stock opened at $130.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 90.97 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.78. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a one year low of $117.17 and a one year high of $179.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $823.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.99 million. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 28th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.00%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SAFM shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (up from $145.00) on shares of Sanderson Farms in a report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.50.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

