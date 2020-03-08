Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its position in Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Magellan Health worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Magellan Health in the third quarter worth $27,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Magellan Health in the first quarter worth $73,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Magellan Health by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Magellan Health during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. 98.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MGLN opened at $59.36 on Friday. Magellan Health Inc has a 12-month low of $54.90 and a 12-month high of $81.04. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.65.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.28. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.77) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Magellan Health Inc will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGLN has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Magellan Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Magellan Health in a report on Monday, November 11th.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey N. West sold 5,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.62, for a total value of $450,885.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,684.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 6,039 shares of company stock valued at $474,756 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Health Company Profile

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

