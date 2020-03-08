Mackay Shields LLC Cuts Holdings in Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its position in Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) by 48.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,400 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.22% of Foundation Building Materials worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Foundation Building Materials by 7.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Foundation Building Materials by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 196,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Foundation Building Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Foundation Building Materials by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares during the period. 99.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FBM opened at $16.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $720.08 million, a PE ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Foundation Building Materials Inc has a 1 year low of $9.21 and a 1 year high of $22.14.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Foundation Building Materials had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $514.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Foundation Building Materials Inc will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FBM shares. ValuEngine upgraded Foundation Building Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Foundation Building Materials from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Foundation Building Materials from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Foundation Building Materials from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Foundation Building Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.86.

Foundation Building Materials Profile

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

