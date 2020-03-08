Mackay Shields LLC Grows Position in FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW)

Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,145 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in FS Bancorp were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSBW. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FS Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of FS Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in FS Bancorp by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in FS Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. 60.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FS Bancorp alerts:

FSBW has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of FS Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of FS Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

Shares of FSBW opened at $45.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.70. FS Bancorp Inc has a 52-week low of $45.48 and a 52-week high of $64.41. The firm has a market cap of $207.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.27). FS Bancorp had a net margin of 20.16% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $23.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.15 million. On average, equities analysts expect that FS Bancorp Inc will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. This is a positive change from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.34%.

In other FS Bancorp news, Director Marina Cofer-Wildsmith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total transaction of $166,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph P. Zavaglia sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.70, for a total transaction of $139,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,627. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,146 shares of company stock worth $469,124 over the last ninety days. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FS Bancorp Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSBW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW).

Receive News & Ratings for FS Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.