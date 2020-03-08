National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Position Boosted by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) by 131.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.14% of National HealthCare worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in National HealthCare in the 3rd quarter worth about $269,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in National HealthCare by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in National HealthCare by 5.9% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in National HealthCare by 47.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in National HealthCare by 19.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NHC opened at $74.43 on Friday. National HealthCare Co. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $89.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from National HealthCare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th.

In other news, COO Robert Michael Ussery sold 1,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.27, for a total value of $109,013.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,831 shares in the company, valued at $12,784,232.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

National HealthCare Company Profile

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and home health care programs. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

