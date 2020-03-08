Mackay Shields LLC Sells 1,645 Shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its position in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its position in J M Smucker by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 13,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of J M Smucker by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of J M Smucker by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J M Smucker alerts:

In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total value of $113,006.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,267.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of J M Smucker from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Monday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on J M Smucker from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. J M Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.36.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $109.99 on Friday. J M Smucker Co has a 1 year low of $100.14 and a 1 year high of $128.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.67 and its 200-day moving average is $106.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.31.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. J M Smucker had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 11.70%. J M Smucker’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that J M Smucker Co will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.46%.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for J M Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J M Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.