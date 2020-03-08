Mackay Shields LLC Has $1.86 Million Stake in Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI)

Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) by 188.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 102,500 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.42% of Ryerson worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 13,615 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Ryerson during the third quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Ryerson by 12.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 73,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 8,216 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ryerson by 129.4% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 58,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 33,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 114,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 58,686 shares in the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RYI shares. ValuEngine cut Ryerson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryerson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

RYI opened at $8.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.69 and its 200-day moving average is $9.58. Ryerson Holding Corp has a 1-year low of $6.21 and a 1-year high of $12.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85. The company has a market cap of $329.85 million, a P/E ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 2.12.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.20. Ryerson had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The business had revenue of $962.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ryerson Holding Corp will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

