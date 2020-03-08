Mackay Shields LLC Acquires 97,400 Shares of TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH)

Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) by 550.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,400 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.08% of TRI Pointe Group worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 10.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 397,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after buying an additional 36,288 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,897 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in TRI Pointe Group in the 3rd quarter worth $2,073,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TRI Pointe Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,140,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in TRI Pointe Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $613,000.

Shares of NYSE:TPH opened at $15.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.54. TRI Pointe Group Inc has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.99.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. TRI Pointe Group had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. TRI Pointe Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that TRI Pointe Group Inc will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TPH has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on TRI Pointe Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. B. Riley boosted their target price on TRI Pointe Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

