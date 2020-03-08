CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) Shares Bought by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) by 295.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,100 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in CorePoint Lodging were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in CorePoint Lodging in the fourth quarter worth $1,452,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the 4th quarter worth about $1,386,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,028,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,981,000 after buying an additional 123,630 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 449,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after buying an additional 92,665 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,536,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,837,000 after buying an additional 81,655 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CPLG opened at $6.70 on Friday. CorePoint Lodging Inc has a 1 year low of $6.48 and a 1 year high of $14.46. The company has a market cap of $393.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.25 and a 200-day moving average of $9.83.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of CorePoint Lodging in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered CorePoint Lodging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CorePoint Lodging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. CorePoint Lodging currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

About CorePoint Lodging

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, operates midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of March 21, 2019, it had a portfolio of 313 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. CorePoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, Texas.

