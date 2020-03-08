Mackay Shields LLC Trims Holdings in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its holdings in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,308 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 5,024 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Noble Energy were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Noble Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,283,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Noble Energy by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,578,658 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $192,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,245 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Noble Energy by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,638,990 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $562,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,382 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Noble Energy by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,564,325 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $113,378,000 after purchasing an additional 853,225 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Noble Energy by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,733,981 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $38,945,000 after purchasing an additional 572,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NBL opened at $13.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.28. Noble Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.93 and a 52 week high of $28.40.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Noble Energy’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NBL. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Noble Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Noble Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Noble Energy in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Noble Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Noble Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

In other Noble Energy news, Director Thomas J. Edelman sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $4,796,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,368,284 shares in the company, valued at $80,771,450.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brent J. Smolik purchased 9,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.19 per share, with a total value of $149,621.50. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

