Mackay Shields LLC Has $1.77 Million Stock Position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.09% of Momenta Pharmaceuticals worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 611.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $310,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Momenta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $156,675.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,846.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Fier sold 860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $25,868.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,859.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 226,304 shares of company stock valued at $6,076,934 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

MNTA has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub raised Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Momenta Pharmaceuticals from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Momenta Pharmaceuticals to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.35.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $31.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.48. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $34.83.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $8.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 million. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.12% and a negative net margin of 1,215.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.