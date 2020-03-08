The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Holdings Decreased by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,519 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. American National Bank bought a new position in The Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in The Western Union by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,777 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Western Union by 106.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in The Western Union in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000.

Get The Western Union alerts:

WU has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Guggenheim lowered shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of The Western Union in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.81.

Shares of WU opened at $22.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.84. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $17.52 and a 1-year high of $28.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.05). The Western Union had a net margin of 20.00% and a negative return on equity of 737.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. This is a positive change from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 46.24%.

In other news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 24,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $661,457.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 331,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,943,325.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jan Siegmund bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.21 per share, with a total value of $262,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU).

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.