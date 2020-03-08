Mackay Shields LLC Boosts Stock Position in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 1,169.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 222,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,700 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.51% of Sportsman’s Warehouse worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPWH. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 5,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter worth $337,000.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock opened at $5.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.35 and a 200 day moving average of $6.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.46. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $8.90.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The business had revenue of $242.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.39 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SPWH shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $11.00 price target (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Sportsman’s Warehouse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH).

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.