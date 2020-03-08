Mackay Shields LLC Purchases 3,500 Shares of Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,699 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned 0.48% of Civista Bancshares worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Civista Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CIVB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

In other Civista Bancshares news, Director Gerald B. Wurm bought 10,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.36 per share, for a total transaction of $200,434.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CIVB opened at $19.51 on Friday. Civista Bancshares Inc has a 1 year low of $18.86 and a 1 year high of $24.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.02. The firm has a market cap of $302.62 million, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.94.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $26.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.70 million. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 28.12%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Civista Bancshares Inc will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.

