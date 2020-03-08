Mackay Shields LLC Invests $1.83 Million in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,000. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Innospec as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Innospec by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,870,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $296,890,000 after acquiring an additional 293,620 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innospec by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 242,438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Innospec by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 209,690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Innospec by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Innospec by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Innospec stock opened at $84.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.28. Innospec Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.00 and a 1 year high of $107.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.61.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Innospec had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $390.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised Innospec from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

