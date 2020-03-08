iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,624 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.24% of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 110.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 332,843 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $8,887,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,638,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,108,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,278,000 after buying an additional 142,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 157,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after buying an additional 37,500 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:KSA opened at $25.82 on Friday. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.38 and a fifty-two week high of $35.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.88.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.