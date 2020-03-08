Mackay Shields LLC Has $1.78 Million Holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its position in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) by 55.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,427 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SITE Centers worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SITC. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in SITE Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 124.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 29,929 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 20.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 157,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 26,884 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 4.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 100,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 16.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 194,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 26,915 shares during the last quarter.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

SITC stock opened at $11.45 on Friday. SITE Centers Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $15.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.78 and a 200-day moving average of $13.96.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $111.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.53 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SITC. Stifel Nicolaus raised SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Compass Point lowered shares of SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SITE Centers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

About SITE Centers

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC).

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.