Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Stock Position Reduced by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,906,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,764,000 after acquiring an additional 48,727 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,457,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,552,000 after purchasing an additional 25,397 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,439,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,091,000 after purchasing an additional 69,167 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 570,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 544,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,155,000 after purchasing an additional 68,730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

NYSE EMN opened at $57.78 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $56.57 and a fifty-two week high of $86.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.70. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 37.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet lowered Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Standpoint Research raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.38.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.